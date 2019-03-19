Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Most USB-C Power Delivery battery packs we’ve seen so far have been designed to keep things like laptops charged on long flights. Anker’s newest, on the other hand, is built with portability in mind.



The new PowerCore 10000 PD is a 10,000mAh battery pack with an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port. That’s not as powerful as the standard 30W port, or the increasingly common 45W ports, but it’s fast enough to charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes with a compatible cable, and should be enough to at least keep your Nintendo Switch or a small laptop at the same charge level while you use it, even if it doesn’t actually charge them all that quickly.

For a limited time, you can add it to your bag (complete with a USB-C cable) for $37 with promo code POWERPD5, down from the usual $46.