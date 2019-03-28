Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

You might have heard a thing or two about some new Apple headphones last week, but they aren’t the only high profile wireless earbuds to get an upgrade recently.



These new and improved Zolo Liberty headphones are sort of a cross between the original Liberties and the now discontinued Liberty+, which we reviewed last year. They keep the design of the original Liberties, and still don’t have app-based EQ settings, but they did steal Bluetooth 5.0 and improved battery life from the more expensive version. In fact, they now claim to run for up to five hours untethered (the same as AirPods), and for up to 40 hours when combined with the charging case (a lot better than AirPods).

True wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5 and that kind of battery life are no joke at any price, but at $70 (with promo code SDCZOLO1), they’re an absolute steal.