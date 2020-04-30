It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Anker 30W Power Delivery Charger is Back Down to $15 [Exclusive]

Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
Anker 30W 2-Port Power Delivery Charger | $15 | Amazon | Use code KINJAPPD2

If your smartphone or tablet charger crapped out recently, you have a really good opportunity to replace it today. Anker is dropping its 30W 2-port fast charger to $15, the lowest price we’ve seen to date, with promo code KINJAPPD2. It features one USB-C Power Delivery port capable of delivering 18W, and another USB-A PowerIQ port for anything that hasn’t jumped to newer standards.

P.S.: This deal only applies to the white model.

