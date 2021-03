3 0% off Colourpop Animal Crossing Nook Eyeshadow Palette Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

30 % off Colourpop Animal Crossing Nook Eyeshadow Palette | $9 | Ulta



If you’re an Animal Crossing superfan, you’re in luck. For a short amount of time, you can grab a Tom Nook-inspired Eyeshadow palette for $9 at Ulta. Originally $13, you’ll save about 30%. Colourpop is known for its affordable, yet saturated, pigmented colors, and of course gives you a range of greens to work with. What are you waiting for?