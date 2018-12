Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

iTunes gift card discounts are a dime a dozen, but for whatever reason, deals on Google Play credit are far less common. That makes today’s $50 Google Play gift card for $40 deal from Walmart so impressive. 20% off would be a sizable savings for any gift card, but especially for one that’s so universally useful (at least for Android owners), and so rarely discounted.