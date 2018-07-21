Graphic: Shep McAllister

Shark’s Navigator Lift-Away is one of our readers’ favorite affordable vacuums, but the Shark DuoClean Lift-Away has everything you like about the Navigator, but with two unique brush rolls.

Its deep-cleaning bristle brush can reach deep into carpets to free up dirt, while the soft roller helps with larger debris, and can even polish your hard floors. Like the Navigator, the actual “vacuum” part of the vacuum still pops off of the wheeled base, so you can easily use your hose accessories in the car, on stairs, or any other tight spaces.

$165 is the best price ever on this model, which rarely dips below $200.