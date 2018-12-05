Graphic: Shep McAllister

All of our teams suck, and yet, we love them anyway. If you need an easy gift idea for a football fan, Fanatics is bundling a team-branded tee and hat for around $20 today. A few teams (like the Packers and Seahawks) are actually only $16, and some other (the Browns?) are priced at $30, but the majority of the bundles are only $20. I suggest spiking the gift at the feet of its recipient on Christmas morning.

