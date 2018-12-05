All of our teams suck, and yet, we love them anyway. If you need an easy gift idea for a football fan, Fanatics is bundling a team-branded tee and hat for around $20 today. A few teams (like the Packers and Seahawks) are actually only $16, and some other (the Browns?) are priced at $30, but the majority of the bundles are only $20. I suggest spiking the gift at the feet of its recipient on Christmas morning.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
An NFL Shirt and Hat For $20 Is a Perfect Lazy Gift Idea
All of our teams suck, and yet, we love them anyway. If you need an easy gift idea for a football fan, Fanatics is bundling a team-branded tee and hat for around $20 today. A few teams (like the Packers and Seahawks) are actually only $16, and some other (the Browns?) are priced at $30, but the majority of the bundles are only $20. I suggest spiking the gift at the feet of its recipient on Christmas morning.