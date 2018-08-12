Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An encore of Amazon’s $5 off physical books coupon, an affordable modem, and tools for cleaning up after your pets are some of the hottest deals on the web today.

https://theinventory.com/the-inventorys-2018-stocking-stuffer-gift-guide-150-ge-1830699590

Bookmark Kinja Deals



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

As amazing as the internet is, it won’t be of much use to you without a modem. In the market for one? This Netgear Docsis 3.0 Cable Modem is just $45 when you clip the $10 coupon on the page. It hasn’t been cheaper since last Black Friday.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XH46MWW/?kinja_price=45

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Do instant film cameras make any practical sense in the age of smartphones? Not really, but neither do vinyl records or Star Trek TV shows, and they’ve both made strong comebacks.



Today only, $40 (down from $70) gets you a Fujifilm Instax Mini camera, plus some rainbow film to get started, in the color of your choice. Just make sure you take pictures of your pictures, and put them on Instagram so everyone can enjoy them.



https://www.amazon.com/Fujifilm-Mini-26-Rainbow-Bundle/dp/B01M7R5VCW/

Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two.

Several of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now, so just be sure to note the promo codes.



http://amazon.com/dp/B07GYL6DNV?kinja_promocode=ANKERC832&kinja_price=26

http://amazon.com/dp/B07H4QWWTY?kinja_promocode=ANKERC322&kinja_price=22

http://amazon.com/dp/B071G83L1J?kinja_promocode=ANKERC331&kinja_price=40

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you failed to pull the trigger on a big, beautiful new TV during Deals Week, Walmart is blowing out a bunch of TVs. Full disclosure: Most are basic sets and lack fancy features you’d expect from a TV in 2018, like HDR and apps.



But if you’re on a budget, need a spare TV for an extra room in your house, and it doesn’t have to be the best of the best, these are worth a look.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches, like this $16 Netgear 8-Port model.



Right now it’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon and about $7 less than average going rate.

It functions a lot like powerstrip or HDMI splitter but for ethernet. For stuff that requires hardline connections, such as gaming consoles and smart home hubs, switches work like a dream. Perhaps the best part, discount aside, is its plug-and-play functionality.

https://www.amazon.com/NETGEAR-Ethernet-Unmanaged-Internet-Splitter/dp/B00KFD0SYK

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Let’s face the facts; you don’t need the iPad Pro. The standard 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. (And it works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro model to do so.)



https://gizmodo.com/the-new-cheap-ipad-is-all-the-ipad-you-need-1825206545

And right now you can get the 32GB model for $270. Sure, it’s $20 more expensive than the Black Friday price but its a decent consolation price.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BTS2KWK

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Go big or go home, that’s what I always say. And with this deal from Walmart, you can go home to a bigass TV for just $480.



This internet-capable model features 4K HDR panel which is unlikely to top any list, but if size and budget are your only concerns, this is a worth a serious consideration. It can also work well as a spare TV for an extra room in your home.

Nebula Capsule | $236 | Amazon | Promo code XMASCPM1

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

https://gear.lifehacker.com/anker-packed-a-shockingly-decent-portable-cinema-into-a-1822204809

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $266 on Amazon with promo code XMASCPM1, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen so far.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Q3GBJK?kinja_price=266&kinja_promocode=XMASCPM1

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Listen up, nerds. This is a cheap, piece-of-shit printer and you should buy it right now.



If you own a compatible HP printer, like this HP DeskJet 2622, you can get free printouts (until this garbage printer falls apart) thanks to HP’s Instant Ink service.

Here’s how it works: You sign up for the program, the printer monitors your monthly page count, and it contacts HP to order ink refills when you run low.

There’s a supposed monthly fee based on the number of pages you print, but here’s the important bit: Instant Ink offers a 15-page-per-month plan free of charge. Yes, that’s 15 Amazon return labels or 15 photos every month, for free.

Cheaper printers like this one are sold below cost so that the manufacturer can recoup those losses through cartridge sales. But if you’re careful about how you use HP Instant Ink, you can get away with never paying for cartridges again.

https://theinventory.com/brother-makes-the-only-printers-you-wont-want-to-murder-1769222629?ks=inset#_ga=2.126835021.1756479554.1543874505-1494156093.1537966769

If you have room in your house, this all-in-one model is a no-brainer. (And if you are someone who does print regularly, don’t buy a cheap printer. Go with a monochrome laser printer, invest in a reservoir printer, or actually use HP Instant Ink. It is a seriously good program.)



https://www.amazon.com/HP-DeskJet-Compact-Printer-V1N07A/dp/B07HB4QHC3/

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.



My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $230's a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen by $10, and deals on this usually only go as low as $250.

https://www.amazon.com/Logitech-Harmony-Elite-Remote-Control/dp/B014PDFP9S?kinja_price=230

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Razer’s Ornata keyboard is all about compromise, the right kind. And for $67, it’s also a steal, the right kind.



This keyboard combines the long travel of a mechanical keyboard and the relative quietness of a membrane-style keyboard.

In his review, Kotaku’s Mike Fahey said the “spring of the membrane coupled with that lovely mechanical click and the half-eight keys mean my fingers fly across this thing. It feels like they are being actively propelled from key to key.”

https://kotaku.com/razer-ornata-mecha-membrane-keyboard-review-why-not-bo-1788863126

It’s currently a few bucks off the lowest price we’ve seen. And did I mention the best part? IT GLOWS.

https://www.amazon.com/Razer-Ornata-Chroma-Mecha-Membrane-Individually/dp/B01LVTI3TO

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. Today’s deal is quite firmly in the latter camp.



https://gear.lifehacker.com/your-favorite-usb-battery-pack-is-the-anker-powercore-l-1762210276

The PowerCore Speed 20000 is one of the few battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 22.5W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).



Power Delivery works both ways too, so you can actually recharge the entire battery pack with the included 30W USB-C wall charger, which will refill it in a fraction of the time of a standard 2A USB charger, and can be used as a spare USB-C charger for your other gear when it’s not refilling the battery.

While its capacity is slightly smaller than the similarly equipped PowerCore+ 26800, it’s dramatically lighter, and probably the better choice for most travelers. They’ve marked it down to $78 today, from the usual $100, and it would make a great gift for anyone who owns a Switch or MacBook.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B071WNWRNC?kinja_price=78&kinja_promocode=

http://gear.lifehacker.com/ankers-new-battery-pack-is-one-of-the-first-with-usb-c-1794542622#_ga=2.176842599.354515047.1515934090-319711706.1471388436

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.



https://theinventory.com/ankers-newest-wall-charger-is-also-a-powercore-battery-1790999596

They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0743BHP3M?kinja_price=22&kinja_promocode=KINJAQFF

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if Pop Sockets aren’t really your thing, if you have any teens on your holiday shopping list, they’ll almost certainly love to get one of these swappable three-packs. Each set comes with one Socket and three interchangeable face plates, and you can get the pack of your choice for $20 with promo code 5OFF3PACKS.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you lose your keys, or your bag, or your phone, you don’t have to lose your mind, too. Prepare for any bouts of forgetfulness with this Tile Mate, now just $10. The tiny Bluetooth tracker pairs with your phone and beeps when you push a button on the smartphone app, so you can find what you’re looking for. And if you’ve lost your phone, press a button on the Tile to make your phone beep, too. And if you’ve lost both your phone and the Tile, probably time to reevaluate your priorities.



Just kidding, the Tile community can help you track down the Mate, while this thing called the “Find My iPhone” should be able to help with the phone. Cool? Cool. Yes, it’s an older Tile model, but at that price, it’s a Mate worth getting acquainted with.

https://www.amazon.com/Tile-Mate-Finder-Anything-Finder/dp/B01L3VEC08

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



Advertisement

http://deals.kinja.com/your-favorite-cheap-bluetooth-speaker-is-ankers-soundco-1768485500

The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01MTB55WH?kinja_price=30

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

We, the trackball enthusiasts, are a special breed. You may point and stare at our ergonomically sculpted peripherals, but we’re too busy getting stuff done to care.



It took nearly a decade for Logitech to update its trackball line and with the MX Ergo, I got everything I wanted. It’s super comfortable, can tilt 20 degrees for a more natural hand position, and it’ll last 4 months on a single charge.

https://gizmodo.com/why-the-hell-would-anyone-use-a-trackball-mouse-1800564295

It’s currently $66 on Amazon, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And while it’s not as sexy as the MX Master 2S, it won out as my favorite office accessory.



https://www.amazon.com/Logitech-Advanced-Wireless-Trackball-Windows/dp/B0753P1GTS?kinja_price=66

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker’s entry-level truly wireless headphones are available for just $45 today, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

Like the Liberty headphones before it, the Liberty Lites will run for 3.5 hours on a single charge. The Lite’s charging case only holds an extra 9 hours worth of battery, vs. 24 hours for the Liberty, and 48 for the Liberty+. Still, that’s enough juice for an entire workday or a flight from New York to Los Angeles.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CB7Y44K?ascsubtag=e7d9fc2ba10efd403c9fc95475b960d9047d2406&tag=kinjadeals-20&kinja_price=45

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches.

While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $20 today — the cheapest it’s been.



https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07D25RSWX?kinja_price=20

Graphic: Anker

Anker makes just about every capacity of PowerCore battery pack imaginable, but the company’s 10,000mAh packs have always been among their most popular. And now, just in time for the holidays, they squeezed that much juice into a shockingly small new package.



The PowerCore 10000 Redux is only 4.1” x 2" x 1", and weighs only 6.6 ounces, making it the smallest 10,000mAh battery pack we’ve ever seen. And of course, Anker’s PowerIQ technology is built in, meaning you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed no matter what you plug in. There’s even a special trickle charge mode for low-draw devices like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to keep USB battery packs “awake.”

The Redux only just came out, and retails for $34, but it’s marked down to $26 this week, making it a perfect stocking stuffer idea.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07DDF8CNK?kinja_price=26

Photo: Sonos

It’s $5 more expensive than it was on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if anyone on your shopping list (yourself included) would like an Alexa-enabled, incredible-sounding Sonos One speaker, they’re $20 off right now, which is the second best deal we’ve ever seen. Or, you can buy two and save $50, which is a match for Black Friday.



Unlike Black Friday though, that $20 discount is also valid on the new, limited-edition HAY Sonos Ones. They’re priced $30 higher than black and white, even on sale, but you get to pick from five designer colors.

The $100 Connect:Amp discount also made a comeback. This device basically turns any unpowered speaker pair into a Sonos smart speaker, compatible with streaming services and multi-room audio.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20. The ever-so-slightly-slower SanDisk Ultra 128GB is also down to $20, which is even cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $6 | Amazon



https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-MicroSDXC-Adapter-MB-ME64GA-AM/dp/B06XX29S9Q?kinja_price=11

https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-MicroSDXC-Adapter-MB-ME64GA-AM/dp/B06XWZWYVP?kinja_price=20

https://www.amazon.com/Sandisk-Ultra-128GB-Micro-Adapter/dp/B073JYC4XM/?kinja_price=20

https://theinventory.com/the-best-microsd-cards-for-your-nintendo-switch-1826271282#_ga=2.110515136.493605129.1534960491-373317367.1534080509

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If you do much cooking at home, you probably go through olive oil like water. So this bottle of California Olive Ranch Rich/Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil won’t last forever, but would you really want to ingest something that did?

You can snag it for $8; most places charge $11 or more. It’s an add-on item, but I know you can find a way to hit that $25 order threshold.



https://www.amazon.com/California-Olive-Ranch-Virgin-Robust/dp/B00MOI13DO

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bissell’s pet stain eraser isn’t just for pet stains; it’s great for cleaning up after messy humans as well, and two different models are on sale as part of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, complete with a bonus bottle of cleaning formula.



https://theinventory.com/five-things-that-will-make-party-cleanup-wicked-easy-1829937363

The ION Deluxe model has extended 30 minute runtime and a window cleaning attachment that can remove smudges and streaks from glass, and $75 is a match for the deal we saw on Cyber Monday, which did not include the formula. Other than these two deals, it’s always sold for $100.

https://www.amazon.com/BISSELL-Stain-Eraser-Deluxe-Formula/dp/B07L192D8S?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_PC_28503b9f_NA&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Or, for $64, you can opt for the standard model, which only runs for 15 minutes on a charge, and doesn’t include the window attachment. It’s still a solid deal if the Deluxe ION sells out, but if you can, it’s worth spending the extra $11.

https://www.amazon.com/BISSELL-Stain-Eraser-Formula-Bundle/dp/B07L55RQ6K?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_PC_28503b9f_NA&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud.

Advertisement

If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s new Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $119 via code KINJABMM (down from the usual $170).

The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07GBP3GH9?kinja_price=126

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There’s something weirdly soothing about Ree Drummond. She just seems so serene that it’s comforting, and you know that, with her, the farmhouse aesthetic is wholly authentic.



Make your life a little bit more like hers like with the newly released line of Pioneer Woman Kitchen Appliances, all on sale today. Well, almost all — there’s an Instant Pot in the mix, but it’s not marked down. Everything else is between $25 and $35, and you can save even more if you choose to buy a bundle.



Will these devices make you an expert at country cooking? No, not automatically. But you have to start somewhere, and obtaining the proper tools for the job is the first step in mastering any cuisine.



Photo: Amazon

Sous-vide’s ease-to-results ratio is so good, it’ll feel like you’re cheating at cooking, and if you haven’t already gotten yourself a circulator, you can fix that today for just $57.



https://lifehacker.com/5868685/sous-vide-101-how-to-cook-the-most-tender-and-flavorful-meat-youve-ever-tasted

https://theinventory.com/the-best-sous-vide-accessories-1823242583

This Gourmia model has never been cheaper, and if you buy it now you’ll have time to master it before your big holiday meals. Honestly, what are you waiting for?



https://www.amazon.com/Improved-Gourmia-Immersion-Generation-Circulator/dp/B0751L4VCR?kinja_price=57

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You know you’re officially an adult when a chest freezer makes it onto your wish list, even if it’s only in a vague “that would be nice to have” sense. Whether it would live in your garage or right in the kitchen, it’s a life improvement you can’t fully appreciate until you’ve grown up.



Advertisement

https://skillet.lifehacker.com/your-apartment-needs-a-chest-freezer-1826933762

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You don’t need a rocket to get your hands on this moon; you just need $20 and promo code YIQ3PMGN. The Magicfly Moon Lamp comes with a wooden stand for easy display and makes for an utterly celestial light source in your home. This moon can shine in three hues — yellow, warm white, and bright white — all of which are controlled with just a tap, and it’s easily charged via USB. Now that’s a deal to be over the moon about.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077HPFGMJ/?kinja_price=20

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Are your ties to your hometown stronger than, say, steel? Now you can display your love for your roots with a classy aerial-view city map, made from laser-cut and placed in a neutral 5x7 black frame. Choose one of 50 available cities for yourself or as a gift for any friends or family who’ve moved away from home. And with promo code STEELMAP giving you $7 off for a total of $23, this deal is definitely something to write home about.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s a new king of the Instant Pot world, and it just got its first significant discount ever.



Advertisement

The Instant Pot Max is the first Instant Pot to achieve steady 15 PSI pressure cooking, comparable to stovetop models. Previous models have maxed out at around 11.6 PSI, and the added pressure means that your food will cook even faster (who knew that was possible?). It can even do high pressure canning, the first electric pressure cooker to achieve USDA approval for that purpose.

Update: Sorry, it’s “positioned for approval,” but it’s not official yet.

The Max also comes with a revamped touchscreen interface—it’s come a long way from the cheap-looking bubble buttons of the DUO—and a touchscreen button to automatically vent your pressure. You can even set it to pulse, so you don’t have to stand at the counter hitting a button repeatedly for five minutes.

Advertisement

The Max came out earlier this year for $200, and it’s basically stayed there for the most part. Today though, you can pick it up for $150, easily an all-time low.

https://www.amazon.com/Instant-Pot-60-Max-Electric/dp/B077T9YGRM

If you don’t need to can, and don’t mind waiting a few extra minutes for your food to cook, the DUO model is still on sale for $70, and the smart Wi-Fi model is still down to its Cyber Monday price of $90 as well.

Photo: Amazon

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden rib system to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye. It looks ridiculous, sure, but I promise you that nobody on your flight cares. Honest!

https://theinventory.com/the-inventory-gift-guide-for-frequent-travelers-1830397249#replies

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. While not as good as our exclusive Black Friday deal, you can get any color you want for 10% off on Amazon right now by clipping the on-page coupon. This pillow hardly ever goes on sale, and it makes a great gift, so don’t sleep on this one.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00LB7REFK?kinja_price=27&kinja_promocode=

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.



Now grab this thing and go spend a week outside somewhere before the dreaded heat of summer returns.



Aged & Oar Duo Glasses and Sphere Ice Molds | 15% Off | Discount shown at checkout

Aged & Ore’s Duo Glasses were a Kickstarter hit back in February, and now, you can buy as many as you want immediate shipping, for 15% off.

Each Duo Glass is hand-blown, and has subtle 1 oz. measurement lines integrated into the design, so you can pour a perfect shot or measure a simple cocktail without dirtying up any other dishes. The best part though? They come with their own sphere ice molds that are designed to nestle perfectly at the bottom of the glass. How...cool is that?

Just note that you’ll see the 15% discount automatically at checkout. Cheers!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Roombas get all the glory, but don’t let name recognition overshadow an excellent deal on an equally efficient, if not better, robotic vacuum. Anker’s slim Eufy RoboVac 11S is a favorite of our readers, and today, you can use promo code KINJAT008 to clean it out for just $149, the same price as Cyber Monday. The 11S is extremely quiet, extra slim for tight spaces, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease.



https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B079QYYGF1?&kinja_price=149&kinja_promocode=KINJAT008

https://theinventory.com/the-eufy-robovac-11-is-cheaper-than-the-cheapest-roomba-1793271257?ks=inset#_ga=2.200488237.2057418202.1543841954-1494156093.1537966769

Cold brew coffee is basically the only kind of coffee I like, and when there wasn’t a Starbucks readily available, I’d been using the popular Takeya cold brew pitcher for over a year to make it at home. That all changed when my mother-in-law got me OXO’s alternative last Christmas, and it quickly became one of my favorite possessions.



The Takeya is fine. Good, even, especially for under $20. But at Shane’s recommendation, I wanted to try the OXO, and wow is it stellar. The video above tells you everything you need to know about how it works, but I promise you that the coffee you get after 24 hours of steeping is potent, delicious, and and can easily last you over a week, even if you don’t dilute it as much as OXO recommends.

http://gear.lifehacker.com/bestsellers-takeya-cold-brew-coffee-maker-1785041876

http://gear.lifehacker.com/oxo-simplifies-cold-brew-as-only-oxo-can-1819115032

Its MSRP is $50, and as an OXO product, that’s about what you’ll typically pay. Right now though, you can get it for $42. It didn’t even go on sale during Black Friday, so you know this is rare.

https://www.amazon.com/OXO-Good-Grips-Coffee-ounces/dp/B00JVSVM36?kinja_price=42

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Looking to get some trendy mid-century modern look without spending a fortune? Amazon’s got you covered with deals on a ton of Rivet, Stone and Beam, and AmazonBasics-branded furniture, for a limited time.



https://theinventory.com/is-it-possible-to-be-in-love-with-a-couch-from-amazon-1825826274

Over 150 products are included in this sale, ranging from mirrors and lamps all the way to mattresses and full-sized leather sofas.



https://www.amazon.com/Stone-Beam-Charles-Classic-Oversized/dp/B075X5NBB5?pf_rd_r=SA9TRNYVSSF1B375DXFK&pf_rd_p=731029c6-eeb8-40a9-81aa-0194bef2b6b5&pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-2&ref_=Oct_DLandingS_PC_e8e245b9_NA&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/Rivet-Queen-Mattress-Responsive-Overnight/dp/B07G86L89M?pf_rd_r=MJGA307W2A127KGQS2TR&pf_rd_p=731029c6-eeb8-40a9-81aa-0194bef2b6b5&pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-2&ref_=Oct_DLandingS_PC_e8e245b9_NA&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

https://www.amazon.com/Rivet-Modern-Glass-Mirror-Black/dp/B07B92C9WT?pf_rd_r=4069WG88488JYRM1VQNJ&pf_rd_p=59f8fcf4-cab9-49c1-9b43-2fd017314fa9&pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-2&ref_=Oct_DLandingS_PC_3e823051_NA&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Photo: Amazon

This microfiber towel is considered by many detailing aficionados to be the best for drying off your car after you wash it. In fact, I can personally confirm that it’s less a towel and more a towel-shaped sponge. It’s also down to within a few cents of the best price Amazon’s listed all year, so grab a bunch and stuff them in stockings.



http://www.amazon.com/Meguiars-X2000-Magnet-Microfiber-Drying/dp/B0009IQZFM

https://theinventory.com/the-inventorys-2018-stocking-stuffer-gift-guide-150-ge-1830699590?ks=curation#_ga=2.17507449.1747391943.1542482777-1494156093.1537966769

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B077926SLG

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If kitchen utensils were sentient, I imagine these would take offense to being called lazy. They have built-in notches to help them balance on the rims of your cookware. How is that lazy? If anything, it’s going above and beyond.



I suppose the “lazy” in “Rachael Ray Silicone 3-Piece Lazy Tools Set” ($12 at Walmart and Amazon) might be a reference to the chef who uses them, like, “ha, you’re too lazy to hold this spatula for 30 minutes while your sauce reduces.” But again, is that really lazy? To me, it seems more sensible. Let your kitchen implements handle themselves while you focus on some mise en place or something. Work smart, not hard.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01H3ERL7K

Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Advertisement

https://theinventory.com/automate-your-wine-purchases-and-save-some-money-with-1828979662?ks=nativestream

“You know, I think my teeth have gotten too white,” said no one ever. Seriously, there’s no limit to the brightness of a perfect smile. Because of this, Amazon has the 12-Treatment Crest 3D White Vivid Plus Whitestrips Kit for $18 when you clip the $5 off coupon on the product page and apply code 10VIVIDSNOW at checkout. That’s $1.25 per treatment and a totally fair price for a smile white enough to glow in the dark.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077YCC84H?kinja_price=15&kinja_promocode=10VIVIDSNOW

I know it’s obvious, but it needs to be said: Greats are great casual sneakers, and now, you can get a pair for a great deal. The relatively new, Brooklyn-based brand with the Italian-based leather is taking 20% off their whole site with promo code HOLIDAYHERO, which is really good considering most of their sneaks aren’t cheap. They are, however, worth their price.



https://theinventory.com/greats-is-making-your-next-favorite-shoes-starting-at-1792792428

Their classic-looking, leather-swathed Royale is made in Italy; we previously dubbed the style one of our favorite white sneakers. And, speaking from experience, they look great in not-white, too.

https://theinventory.com/the-best-white-sneakers-at-every-price-point-1830166337

Image: Breda

If it’s time to upgrade your watch, Dallas-based watchmaker Breda makes the minimalist-cool ones your wrist has been craving. And now, you can get a wear-with-everything timepiece of your own with this exclusive 35% off deal on a few of our favorite styles, plus free shipping. Or, since the time for buying holiday gifts is ticking away, get one for someone on your list — anyone who appreciates nice accessories and occasionally needs to know what time it is will appreciate it. Just use code KINJAHOLIDAY to score the savings, and start counting down the seconds until your order arrives.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $104 on Amazon.

This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush.

We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.



https://www.amazon.com/FOREO-Facial-Cleansing-Exfoliation-Fuchsia/dp/B018T7DI4A?SubscriptionId=AKIAJ7T5BOVUVRD2EFYQ&tag=camelalertsizer-20&linkCode=xm2&camp=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=B018T7DI4A&th=1

https://theinventory.com/foreo-luna-2-the-electric-toothbrush-for-your-face-1820991467?ks=inset

Graphic: Shep McAllister

All of our teams suck, and yet, we love them anyway. If you need an easy gift idea for a football fan, Fanatics is bundling a team-branded tee and hat for around $20 today. A few teams (like the Packers and Seahawks) are actually only $16, and some other (the Browns?) are priced at $30, but the majority of the bundles are only $20. Even better, code FREESHIP yields — you’ll never guess — free shipping. I suggest spiking the gift at the feet of its recipient on Christmas morning.

Image: Eddie Bauer

Well, this is an easy sale to get behind. Eddie Bauer is taking 50% off just about everything via promo code BESTGIFTS, and they’re doing it right as we’re hitting peak cold weather season. That’s impeccable timing considering they’re best known as the company that patented the first quilt down jacket. Shop men’s, women’s and even gear to stock up on everything you need for the winter, from base layers and flannels, to parkas and shells — it’s all* 50% off.



Note: Excludes sleeping bags, tents, and non Eddie Bauer-brand products.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The holidays are a time to catch up with friends and family, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is 40% off full-price items, along with an extra 30% off sale items, as part of their Friends and Family Event. That means trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code HEYFRIEND18 and stock up for the season.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season calls for a wardrobe update. Now that we’re hurdling into winter, LOFT wants to give you your pick of their new arrivals, and take 50% off your purchase to boot. All your wear-to-work essentials are up for grabs, including sweaters, blouses, and pants, plus a slew of accessories and jewelry. Just use promo code NEWNOW and outfit yourself in a bunch of new stuff, now.



Photo: Amazon

If you want to keep track of your upcoming new year’s weight loss resolutions, the new model of Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today for just $29, in what can only be construed as a cruel joke at this time of year.



http://gear.lifehacker.com/anker-wants-to-improve-your-health-with-the-affordable-1792019372?rev=1486389402719#_ga=2.113652099.563436651.1500125093-319711706.1471388436

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions of the previous model here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $29.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07GZBXCH6?kinja_price=29

Photo: adidas

I’m not sure what I did to qualify as a friend or family of adidas, but coupon code ADIFAM totally worked for me and took 30% off, even on sale items. There are some things it won’t work on, like Yeezy and Ultraboost, but it still yields some pretty great prices.



Whether you’re into actual fitness or just fit’ness taco in your mouth, it’s worth checking out.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Maybe you weren’t so sure about the sherpa trend at first. It can skew a little soccer mom (not that there’s anything wrong with that, as long as it’s an intentional choice), and didn’t we already cover this ground in the 70s?



But now, after seeing those pullovers ev.ery.where. for so long, you’ve decided that they do look pretty comfortable.



You can embrace the coziness in your own, slightly unexpected way with this Jason Maxwell Women’s Oversized Sherpa Jacket. (The $29 price is also way less than you’d pay for any sherpa piece almost anywhere else.) The longer silhouette is more flattering anyway, TBH, and if you’re going to go fab with your outerwear, you may as well do it big.

Graphic: REI

If anyone on your holiday shopping list likes to spend time outdoors, chances are, you can find a great gift for them in REI’s latest sale. From now through December 10, you’ll find thousands of deals from dozens of brands, including reader-favorite Smartwool and Darn Tough socks and Sorel Boots. The sale spans all sorts of apparel and camping gear, so be sure to use the sidebar to narrow down the options.



https://theinventory.com/these-are-your-five-favorite-everyday-mens-socks-1785365259

https://theinventory.com/these-are-your-five-favorite-snow-boots-1751414573

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone knows that the best kind of present is one that includes multiple presents, so these $7 Target Beauty Boxes would truly be the gift that keeps on giving. There are two discounted boxes — one with six skincare products for women and the other featuring six grooming favorites for men — that are luxurious enough to be gifted while also being useful in terms address common winter skin issues like dryness and dullness. Plus, each individual item is the ideal size for holiday travels. Quite a beautiful deal, if you ask me.



Photo: Walmart

There are some major football games on the horizon; be your best tailgating self with this $50 Pit Boss Single-Burner Portable Gas Grill. With 308 square inches of cooking space, you can prepare burgers, sausages, and even some veggies if you want to be healthy about it.



Whether your team wins or loses, you’ll be better equipped to react to it if you’re well fed. And if your team’s not even playing in any of the big postseason matchups, well, you can eat your feelings. I’ll be right there with you. It was a rough year to be an Auburn Tiger.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I know, $59 for an adult bike seems crazy. And maybe you are rolling the dice a little bit with this Roadmaster 26" Granite Peak Men’s or Women’s Mountain Bike. But the reviews are overall positive, and the price is tough to beat.

I probably wouldn’t ride it on serious trails or even in a triathlon, but for just cruising around the neighborhood, it’s worth a try.



Bryker Hyde Quick Draw Minimalist Wallet | $21 | Amazon | Promo code Kinjadeal30

Bryker Hyde’s Quick Draw was one of the first Kickstarter wallets that we really fell in love with over here. Its key innovation was completely eliminating the bulk-adding cash pocket and replacing it with a metal money clip at the fold, but everything about the wallet from its leather to its stitching is top notch.

https://kinjadeals.theinventory.com/this-minimal-wallet-ditches-the-cash-pocket-in-favor-of-1823167798

Nearly a year later, you can now buy the wallet on Amazon, and our readers can get it for just $21 with promo code Kinjadeal30. That code will work on any color, on both the ID-inside and ID-outside versions. Needless to say, these would make great stocking stuffers for anyone that needs to slim down their wallet...without slimming down yours...because it’s $21.

https://www.amazon.com/Minimalist-ID-Outside-Slate-Gray/dp/B01MF4FQGE?kinja_price=21&kinja_promocode=Kinjadeal30

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Winter demands utility over style; after all, not freezing to death usually take precedence over looking good. But Lands’ End makes the kind of winter stuff that a preppier, more put-together you would wear, like cozy flannels and wool coats, as opposed to the ratty sweaters and sweatsuits you often resort to this time of year. Now, that classic cold-weather look is more attainable than ever with 50% off full-price items at the retailer. Just use promo code FIRE, along with pin 2246, and outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish winter wardrobe you all deserve.

Photo: Backcountry

Outdoor adventures tend to go more smoothly if you’re adequately equipped, and Backcountry is here to help with 20% off select full-price camp and climb items via promo code Take20CC.



Marmot, Kelty, and Pelican are among the discounted brands, so you can gear up with tents, packs, sleeping bags, and all the other necessary gear for a trip into the wilderness. Just don’t stay out there too long! We miss you when you’re gone.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Coalatree

We’re huge fans of Coalatree’s outdoor-friendly Trailhead pants and shorts, and for a limited time, you can get them for 30% off, plus a free camping hammock when you spend $75 or more.



The pants are water-resistant, anti-microbial, easily packable, and a little bit stretchy for added flexibility while you hike (or just walk around town). Both men’s and women’s cuts, as well as the shorts, are included in the sale, and the aforementioned hammock will automatically appear in your cart when you meet the spending threshold. You’ll also get free shipping on orders over $100, so stock up on gifts.

https://theinventory.com/coalatree-trailhead-pants-slim-fit-hiking-pants-that-w-1822929117

If you missed out on the Philips OneBlade’s $20 Black Friday deal (or if you love it so much that you already want a second one), it’s back down to $22 on Amazon right now, which is still $13 less than usual, and an incredible value for one of our favorite shaving products ever.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01D328BG6/?tag=kinjadeals-20&kinja_price=22&th=1

https://theinventory.com/the-philips-oneblade-is-the-easiest-shave-ever-and-cost-1786268690

The Face + Body version is also on sale for an all-time low $37. It looks similar, but it includes a second blade in the box, a special comb for body hair (yes, even down there), and a better battery than the original.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078BDHV9P/?tag=kinjadeals-20&kinja_price=37&th=1

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If you’ve ever wanted to own a tiny axe, now’s your chance. IMO, the mini hatchet alone makes the Whetstone Multi-Function 10-in-1 Camping Tool totally worth today’s $6 price; the fact that it also has a hammer, pliers, screwdrivers, and several other functions is just a fun bonus.



https://www.amazon.com/Whetstone-Cutlery-Multi-Function-Camping-Tool/dp/B00828WP7I/

Photo: Amazon

While most eye masks try to provide as little compression as possible, IMAK’s compression pain relief mask lightly presses around your eyes by design to help with headaches, migraines, and sinus pain. You can even throw it in the freezer for cooling (but not too cooling) relief when you go to bed.



https://theinventory.com/the-nighttime-routine-to-steal-from-your-girlfriend-1830601860?ks=nativestream

$9 is the best price Amazon’s listed all year, and it makes a great stocking stuffer for light sleepers and headache sufferers.

https://www.amazon.com/Compression-Headache-Migraine-Patented-Universal/dp/B001HTYJLO

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for the always-stressful holiday season with promo code kinja15.



https://theinventory.com/do-sunday-scaries-cbd-gummies-live-up-to-the-hype-1830383831?ks=nativestream

That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

What kind of person still reads physical books? The best kind of person, IMO. If you’re one of them, this is probably your favorite time of year, because you know that Amazon always drops an awesome coupon. Just like Black Friday, the discount this time around is $5 off $20 via code GIFTBOOK18, and it works on pretty much every single hardcover and paperback sold and shipped by Amazon.



The only downside is that it’s limited to a single use per customer, so you may have a hard time deciding what to buy.

https://www.amazon.com/Obama-Intimate-Portrait-Pete-Souza/dp/0316512583?kinja_price=26&kinja_promocode=GIFTBOOK18

https://www.amazon.com/Overview-Perspective-Earth-Benjamin-Grant/dp/039957865X/?kinja_price=16&kinja_promocode=GIFTBOOK18

https://www.amazon.com/Legend-Zelda-Art-Artifacts/dp/1506703356?kinja_price=19&kinja_promocode=GIFTBOOK18

https://www.amazon.com/Food-Lab-Cooking-Through-Science-ebook/dp/B00TG24C34?kinja_price=23&kinja_promocode=GIFTBOOK18

https://www.amazon.com/Harry-Potter-Illustrated-Collection-Books/dp/133831291X/?kinja_price=67&kinja_promocode=GIFTBOOK18

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Call me a Luddite, but ebooks are not my jam. I know that they’re more suited for travel and take up less space in your life, but given the choice, I’ll go with the literal printed word every time.



I must not be the only one, if Barnes & Noble’s 50% off sale is any indication. More than 150 books are marked down; exclusive editions and signed copies are good places to start if you’re not sure what you’re looking for. And with tomes by Brandon Sanderson, William Shatner, Zora Neale Hurston, and even Justin Timberlake, you should have no problem hitting the $25 free shipping threshold. Just be sure to check against Amazon’s prices with the renewed $5 off coupon.

Star Wars Storyboards is a gift that will send any true Star Wars fan over the moon (or not-a-moon), and it’s at its best price ever when you clip the 10% off coupon and apply promo code GIFTBOOK18 to knock it to $14.



The book includes 352 pages of original storyboards and notes from the original trilogy, including never-before-published art from deleted or never-filmed scenes.

https://www.amazon.com/Star-Wars-Storyboards-Original-Trilogy/dp/1419707744?kinja_price=14&kinja_promocode=GIFTBOOK18

For more art book inspiration, check out our roundup over on The Inventory.

https://theinventory.com/the-movie-art-books-that-deserve-to-be-on-your-shelf-1830750298?ks=nativestream

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are quite a few permutations of the Lord of the Rings films out there on Blu-ray, but the extended editions are the ones you want, and the extended trilogy pack is down to $44 at at Amazon today, complete with all three extended films totaling 11 hours, plus 26 hours of special features to boot. No wonder it’s the best selling Blu-ray in Kinja Deals history by a wide margin.



http://gear.lifehacker.com/bestsellers-lord-of-the-rings-the-extended-motion-pic-1789704522

This sees rare and brief price drops into the sub-$30 range, including in early November this year. But excluding those sales, this is about $11 less than usual, and could be your last best chance to save before Christmas.

https://www.amazon.com/Lord-Rings-Fellowship-Extended-Editions/dp/B007ZQAKHU?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_PC_a5a6a0e8_NA&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&kinja_price=44

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Here’s a little secret from my soul: Flossing doesn’t bother me. I find it amusing.



No matter your feelings about this and other Fortnite emotes (perhaps you prefer the Electro Shuffle, because nobody can actually do it in real life?), you should know that Best Buy currently has the Xbox One S Fortnite Bundle with Extra Controller for just $250. That’s a price worthy of Hype.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I love Green Toys. It’s because of this company that, when I went looking for a pink dump truck one Christmas, I had no trouble finding one. (They also make play tools and race cars in pink and tea sets in neutral colors, if those are items you’re looking for.)



One top of that, all their products are dishwasher safe, so about as low maintenance as you can get. And they’re made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic, which is a pretty high level of corporate responsibility in these late-stage capitalist times.

https://www.amazon.com/Green-Toys-Recycling-Truck-Color/dp/B001Q3KUA0

https://www.amazon.com/Green-Toys-First-Stacker-Colors/dp/B0036WSVQ4

https://www.amazon.com/Green-Toys-Shape-Assorted-Colors/dp/B06WLLN1GH

https://www.amazon.com/Green-Toys-Submarine-Watercraft-Materials/dp/B008LQXRBE

https://www.amazon.com/Green-Toys-Doctors-Role-Play/dp/B079NJSVQR

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on its $80 deal on Cyber Monday, LEGO’s stunning Saturn V Apollo is back on sale for an entirely reasonable $105 right now, a $15 discount from its usual price. Needless to say, it’d be an amazing gift for any space nerd.



Why is it worth over $100? Well, it has 1,969 pieces (get it?), the main spacecraft is more than three feet tall when assembled, and the set allows you to simulate an entire mission, from launch to splashdown. We’re kind of bummed that it doesn’t come with a pack of astronaut ice cream for extra realism (and deliciousness!), but you can always get that at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/LEGO-Ideas-Apollo-Saturn-21309/dp/B071G3QMS2

Screenshot: Humble

Even at its usual $12 per month, Humble Monthly is an amazing deal for PC gamers, but for a limited time, you can pre-pay for a whole year for $99. That deal is valid whether you’re an existing subscriber or a new one, so what are you waiting for?



https://theinventory.com/every-pc-gamer-should-be-a-humble-monthly-subscriber-1825660357

https://co-op.theinventory.com/10-subscription-boxes-that-are-worth-it-according-to-y-1829369388

This month’s early access games are Just Cause 3 XXL, Wizard of Legend, and Project Cars 2, and as always, more mystery games will unlock at the end of the month. Every game you get is yours to keep forever, whether you remain a subscriber or not.