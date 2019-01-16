Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Water is very good for you, but what if it could be even better for you? Nuun Hydration adds flavor, along with vitamins and/or electrolytes, to you regular ol’ bottle of H2O via a fizzing tablet, and today only, you can stock up on enough packs to fill all your glasses thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Each easy-to-carry tube contains 10 tablets, which would be especially useful before or after your workout.