Amazon just announced that it will be discontinuing its 20% preorder discount on physical video games on August 28, and replacing it with a $10 Prime member credit on select games. A $12 cash discount is certainly preferable to a $10 store credit, though it sounds like some digital game downloads may be included in the new benefit, so we’ll withhold our verdict until we see how wide-ranging the credits are.



In the meantime though, you still have until the 28th to lock in preorders with the 20% discount. We’ve listed out some of the most popular upcoming titles below, but the discount should work on basically any physical game, as long as you’re a Prime member. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout, and you won’t be charged until the game ships.

Personally, I just put in an order for Fallout 76, which includes access to the beta.

Switch

PS4

Xbox One





