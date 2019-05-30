Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Ahead of Father’s Day, Amazon is discounting the Craftsman V60 3-in-1 Cordless Lawn Mower to just $400, or about $50 off its regular price. As its name suggests, this particular model uses 60V motor, that’s designed for high performance mowing and mulching. The unit packs a 5.0Ah battery which is designed for lawns 1/3 of an acre.

This is the best price Amazon has offered on this particular unit, so act fast.