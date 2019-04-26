Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon’s AmazonBasics travel umbrellas aren’t particularly sexy, but they’re well reviewed and hold up well in challenging conditions, even earning a Wirecutter nod.



It comes in a variety of colors, but the most popular one, black, is the cheapest of the bunch right now at just $12. That’s a price where you won’t feel too bad if you leave it in a restaurant, which is definitely a selling point for a decent umbrella.