The newer Ecobee4 smart thermostat has Alexa built right in, but the previous generation Ecobee3 is still great, and Amazon will sell you one with a pair of extra remote room sensors for just $219 right now. That’s about the same price as an Ecobee4, but that pair of sensors would normally set you back $79, and those are probably more useful than any of the 4's new features.

