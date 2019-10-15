Amazon's Throwing In $100 Gift Cards With Unlocked Pixel 4 Preorders

If you want the best deal on a Pixel 4, Verizon is probably your best option, as we’ve already covered. But if you’re not interested in moving over to Verizon, Amazon will sell you an unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL with a $100 Amazon gift card thrown in for free.



The deal is available for both sizes of phone, and in both 64GB and 128GB configurations. You’ll have to pay for the whole phone up front, of course, but you’ll be able to take it to basically any carrier you want for service. We recommend spending some of that gift card on a case.