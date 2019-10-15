It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Amazon's Throwing In $100 Gift Cards With Unlocked Pixel 4 Preorders

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
2.3K
Save
Pixel 4 Unlocked + Bonus $100 Amazon Gift Card | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon

If you want the best deal on a Pixel 4, Verizon is probably your best option, as we’ve already covered. But if you’re not interested in moving over to Verizon, Amazon will sell you an unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL with a $100 Amazon gift card thrown in for free.

Advertisement

The deal is available for both sizes of phone, and in both 64GB and 128GB configurations. You’ll have to pay for the whole phone up front, of course, but you’ll be able to take it to basically any carrier you want for service. We recommend spending some of that gift card on a case.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Tuesday's Best Deals: Nintendo 2DS XL, Under Armour, Drill Brush, and More
Verizon's Pixel 4 Preorder Deals Are Kind Of Bananas
RAVPower's Behind-the-Couch 45W USB-C Charger Is Cheaper Than Ever

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts