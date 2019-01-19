Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

It’s not surprising that Amazon would run a home theater audio sale with the Super Bowl now just two weeks away. But holy crap, we weren’t expecting so many great options.



Of course, we have to start with the Sonos deals. The new Beam sound bar is $50 off, while the Sonos Sub, the Playbase, and the larger Playbar sound bar are all $100 off. Even at full price, the Beam is arguably the best value in the Sonos lineup, so that’s where we’d recommend most people start. And of course, you can also pair any Sonos Play:1s or Ones with any of these products to use as satellite speakers.

But those aren’t the only home theater audio deals that Amazon’s running. For an all-time low $399, you can enjoy 5.1 surround sound with this easy-to-set-up Polk Audio sound bar system. The subwoofer and satellite speakers connect to the sound bar wirelessly (though you’ll have to plug them in for power), which means you won’t have to run any wires from the front of the room to the back.



Or you can go all out and upgrade to the future of audio: Dolby Atmos. Both of the Vizio systems in the sale use upward-firing drivers to bounce sound off of your ceiling, creating a truly immersive sound stage. The $700 model is a 3.1.2 system, with three forward-facing and two upward-facing drivers, and the $900 version includes two satellite speakers as well for 5.1.4 sound. They’re both $100 off, but if you ask me, the $900 model is a far better value.