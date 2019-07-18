Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Dolby Dimension ANC Bluetooth Headphones | $399 | Amazon

Do you want the ultimate home theater experience in a pair of headphones? Check out this Dolby Dimension ANC Bluetooth pair. Unlike those Sony or Bose units, these headphones are meant for use in your home. You’ll be able to experience a theater-level audio experience (as you would expect from a company like Dolby) without worrying about bothering your neighbors.

It also has a fancy LifeMix feature which’ll let you hear the sound around you, kind of like an open back pair of headphones, expect it’s using microphones and it’s fully adjustable via software.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on these particular headphones. So if your apartment has very thin walls or you just want a pair of really great headphones to watch movies with, this is the best time to buy. Just remember that this $400 price is only available today.