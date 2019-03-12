Photo: Amazon

If Amazon’s recent acquisition of eero didn’t scare you off the pioneer in mesh networking, the retailer is celebrating its new networking play-thing with $100 discounts across the board, today only.



Get a an eero and an eero Beacon (which plugs straight into the wall and doubles as a night light) for $199, an eero and two beacons for $299, or for the largest and most densely constructed houses, three full eero routers for $399.If you live in a one bedroom apartment, you don’t need any of these, but if you find that a single router doesn’t get you a reliable Wi-Fi signal in every part of your house, mesh systems like these are a godsend.