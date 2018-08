Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re going to buy your textbooks on Amazon anyway this year, be sure to use promo code TEXT10 at checkout to save 10% on any $100 textbook order (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), up to a maximum $50 discount. That might not seem like much, but for a semester’s worth of books, 10% savings could buy a whole lot of ramen and Natty Ice.

Terms and conditions here.