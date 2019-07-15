Photo: Amazon

If you’re sick of spending $12 on mediocre sandwiches for lunch, but don’t have the time or discipline to prepare your own meals to take to work, Soylent might be your grab-and-go answer. So whether you’re giving it a try for the first time or just restocking your dedicated Soylent shelf, Amazon’s taking 35% off 12-packs at checkout for Prime members, bringing some flavors down to $23, or less than $2 per bottle.



Each bottle is 400 calories, and includes 20 grams of plant-based vegan protein to keep you feeling full all afternoon.

That same 35% discount is also available on Soylent’s new 100 calorie Squared meal bars, bringing them down to $19 for a pack of 30. Solid food...what a concept!