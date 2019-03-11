Photo: Amazon

Right now, Amazon’s discounting a number of our readers’ favorite cutting board brand, Boos Block, along with a bottle of butcher block oil. Choose from a number of finishes and sizes, including a 24" by 18" maple wood board for $64 or a larger 20" by 15" walnut for $115.

A monthly application of the included oil will extend their life for a really long time. And since boards like these dull your knives less than most plastic boards, consider this an investment for your entire kitchen. Plus, they make awesome cheese boards.

Make sure to visit the main deal page for all of the options, but as with all Gold Box deals, these prices will disappear at the end of the day or when sold out.