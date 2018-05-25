Graphic: Shep McAllister

For one day only, Amazon’s Gold Box has a trio of Anker deals with prices that are even lower than we’d normally expect to see.



The highlight of the sale is the SmartCharge F2 for $20. It’s a dual-port car charger, Bluetooth FM transmitter, and app-enabled car finder all rolled up into one. You only really need it if your car doesn’t have Bluetooth built in, but there’s nothing else quite like it.

Just want the car charger part, without all the extra features? This one has two Quick Charge 3.0 ports for just $12.

And for your desk, there’s also a five-port charging hub for $17. The Anker PowerPorts are our readers’ favorite charging hubs, and while this one isn’t one of the more advanced models with USB-C, it’ll still get the job done for things like phones, tablets, and Bluetooth headphones.