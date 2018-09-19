It’s been a long time since Amazon ran a protein powder Gold Box, but they’re always a great opportunity to stock up. Today, a ton of varieties of Gold Standard whey, cassein, and Train+Recover are included, so find your favorite flavor before the deal expires at the end of the day.

For context, most five pound jars of whey are down to $43 (or $41 with Subscribe & Save), which is about $15 less than usual, and at least for the mocha cappuccino flavor, the best price Amazon’s listed since 2010! Some others that I checked have never been as cheap as they are today. There’s no limit to how much you can buy, so stock up!