Shadow of the Colossus | $20 | Amazon

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

If you never played the original Shadow of the Colossus, or even if you did, it’s worth picking up the remaster for your PS4, especially for an all-time low $20. If you were a big Breath of the Wild fan, this should scratch a lot of the same itches.