Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you missed out on Amazon’s last big candy sale—or if you already ate all of the candy you bought—here’s a second chance to buy some treats, no tricks required. Assorted chocolates, fruity candies, and even things like trail mix and gum are included in the sale, but just remember, these prices go back up at the end of the day.