Graphic: Shep McAllister

Call it cliché if you want, but Amazon’s running a couple of outdoor furniture sales this Memorial Day Eve.



First up is a bunch of seating, tables, fire pits, and more from Ashley Furniture. There’s something here for every budget, from individual end tables to full outdoor sectional couches.

Advertisement

If you need something to shade your new furniture and protect it from rain, they’re also running a sale on Sunjoy gazebos, starting at just $100 for a basic model, and stretching up to over $1,000 for the nicest options.