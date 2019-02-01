Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $80, or $20 less than usual. While that’s not as good as some deals we saw late last year, and the Plus model was on sale for the same price yesterday, it’s still worth mentioning for anyone who hasn’t bought one of these yet.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype. If you order quickly, you could even have it in time to help prepare Super Bowl snacks.