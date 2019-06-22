Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Art3D Backsplash Tile Gold Box | Amazon

I’ve seen a lot of Amazon Gold Boxes over the years, but I’m pretty sure this is the first time I’ve seen one on backsplash tiles.



Advertisement

Today only, you can choose from several styles from Art3D, most of which are made from gorgeous Mother of Pearl seashells. The Mother of Pearl tiles are thin, reflecting the natural thinness of the shells, but they aren’t backsplash stickers; they’re real. The resin options however, are thicker.

My Proudest Achievement Is the Fake Backsplash I Made Using These Sticker Tiles The first time I stepped inside my studio apartment in New York City, I knew it was perfect. It had … Read more Read

Most of the packs come with 10 sheets, but some come with fewer, so be sure to double check before you mash that buy button.