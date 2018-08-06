Just in time for back-to-school season, Amazon’s marking down a whole bunch of Crayola art supplies in today’s Gold Box.



If you want to earn some PTA brownie points, you can buy some discounted class packs of crayons, markers, modeling clay, or paint brushes to donate to your kid’s classroom, since a lot of teachers end up having to do that out of their own pocket.

The bulk of the deals though are for individual products, and include the staples mentioned above, plus paint, construction paper, coloring books, higher-end fine tip markers, and more. Just head over to Amazon to see all of the deals.