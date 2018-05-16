Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart | $132 | Amazon | After $25 coupon

Update: The white version just got even cheaper, now down to $132 after you clip the coupon.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean attempts to fix the biggest problem with every other electric toothbrush: The person operating it.

I know people are skeptical about Bluetooth-connected apps for devices that have existed without them for decades, but the Sonicare app is actually really cool. From Shane’s Gear review:

It’s good then the app is amazing, and changes the toothbrushing game if you actually use it. The Connected app tracks where you’re brushing (and not brushing), how long you brush for, where you’re using too much force, and more. The app will also keep track of when you need to replace brush heads, and your dentist can even use the app to view your brushing data and make notes of where you need to make changes.

In terms of the brush itself, you get basically every feature under the sun—this is the top-of-the-line in the Sonicare family, after all—including that awesome wireless charging cup.

The listed $180 price would be an all-time low price on its own, but the $25 clippable coupon on the page makes the deal even better. That’s a lot to spend on a toothbrush, yes, but it may just be worth it.