Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you life to change your own oil, there’s no reason not to stock up on really good Purolator filters with these Amazon coupons. For a limited time, you can save $3 on your choice of Purolator ONE filters, or $4 on any Purolator BOSS filter, which has a longer lifespan.



Click through to any product page to use Amazon’s part picker tool, which will help you find the right filter for your vehicle. But just remember that with Amazon coupons like this, you won’t see the discount until checkout.