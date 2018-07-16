Graphic: Amazon

Prime Day officially kicks off at 3PM ET today, but Amazon went ahead and put their own devices on sale early to kick off the festivities.



If you’ve had any Amazon devices on your wishlist, the deals are honestly pretty spectacular. A lot of products are legitimately 50% off for the first time (a 4K Fire TV for $35, are you kidding!), and others, like the $80 Kindle Paperwhite, $100 Echo Spot, $30 Fire Tablet, and $290 50" 4K Fire TV are down to the best prices we’ve seen, with extra savings available in many cases if you buy multiples of the same product.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly with the success of Alexa, a number of smart home products round out the sales, including 50% off Amazon’s home security camera (just $60), $75 off Amazon’s newly acquired Ring Doorbell Pro, and a number of bundles that include smart home gear with an Alexa device that can control it.

You can find all of the deals below , but just remember, they’re only available for Prime members.

Update: We’re having some extremely well timed technical issues with Amazon insets this morning, but in the meantime, you can head over to Amazon to sift through the deals; they’re all good.

Echoes







Tablets



Kindles



TV

Smart Home

