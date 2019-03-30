Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Belkin and Linksys make some of the best charging and networking gear on the market, and Amazon’s discounting a grab bag of great stuff in today’s Amazon Gold Box.
On the networking front, you’ll find the likes of several Velop mesh Wi-Fi systems, the iconic and open source WRT AC1900, a couple of range extenders, a 16-port ethernet switch, and a lot more.
You’ll also find a bunch of useful gadgets from Belkin, including the obvious highlight of the sale: a $20 WeMo Mini smart outlet switch. A few other favorites are below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see the rest of the sale.