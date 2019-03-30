Screenshot: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Belkin and Linksys make some of the best charging and networking gear on the market, and Amazon’s discounting a grab bag of great stuff in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



On the networking front, you’ll find the likes of several Velop mesh Wi-Fi systems, the iconic and open source WRT AC1900, a couple of range extenders, a 16-port ethernet switch, and a lot more.

You’ll also find a bunch of useful gadgets from Belkin, including the obvious highlight of the sale: a $20 WeMo Mini smart outlet switch. A few other favorites are below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see the rest of the sale.