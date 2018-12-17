Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sawyer makes some of the highest rated insect repellent on Amazon, as well as a portable water filter that we actually like better than LifeStraw, so if you still haven’t found the right gifts for the campers and hikers in your life, Amazon’s one-day Sawyer sale could be just what you were waiting for.



The aforementioned Point One water filter is here, as are several other models like the Mini version. The most popular product in the sale though is actually Sawyer’s clothing insect repellent, boasting over 4,000 reviews, and available in several different sizes. But just remember that all of the prices are only available today, so don’t ponder this deal over a late night campfire.