Belkin Surge Protector Gold Box | Amazon
You probably need to replace some of your surge protectors, and today’s the day to do it.
Today only, surge protectors in all shapes and sizes from Belkin are on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box. On the small end, this mini under-desk surge protector with USB ports is marked down to $16. This $14 option features rotating plugs, making it great for sticking behind a couch. This $7 protector is a good, cheap option to keep stocked at home for when you need extra outlets. And this $14 protector is what I use in my home theater, and it’s an absolute steal at this price. For the rest of the deals though, be sure to head over to the sale page on Amazon.