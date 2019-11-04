It's all consuming.
Amazon's One-Day Logitech Sale Also Includes BLUE Microphones

Shep McAllister
Graphic: Shep McAllister
This is hardly the first Logitech PC peripheral Gold Box deal Amazon’s ever run, but it is the first to include Yeti microphones from BLUE, which Logitech acquired last year.

If you’re looking to start a podcast (it’s going to be a hit, seriously), the YETI Nano is a solid starter mic for $70, or you can opt for the original Yeti for $90, in a variety of colors.

As for Logitech-branded gear, the most exciting deal here is probably the original MX Master mouse for $47. It’s been iterated on a few times in recent years, but it’s still a terrific mouse.

Gamers can enjoy 7.1 surround sound for just $50 with the G633 headset.

And for anyone that’s ever typed their Netflix password into a smart TV with a D-pad, this TV-optimized wireless keyboard will be the best $40 you spend today.

For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon before the end of the day, and remember that the best stuff could very well sell out early.

Shep McAllister
