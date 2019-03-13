Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Spring is nearly here, and if you have any home improvement projects on the horizon, today’s DEWALT Gold Box on Amazon may have a tool deal for you.



There are four products included in the sale, the most approachable being the Mechanics Tool Kit and Socket Wrench for $40. The rest, which include tripod lights and a grease gun, are a bit more niche.

Full disclosure, you’ll probably get a better deal if you wait for discounts on Stanley gear, which come from the same foundry. But if you’re a brand label-loyal kind of person, like I am, there’s something in this Gold Box for you.