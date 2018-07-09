Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s kicking off more Prime Day lead-up deals today, and the highlight is a collection of popular Anker gear, marked down to some of the best prices we’ve seen.



The highlight for me is this 5-port USB charging hub with USB-C Power Delivery for $25, easily an all-time low. In addition to charging your phones and tablets, its USB-C port is powerful enough to charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch in portable mode.

On the USB-C front, you can also get Anker’s Power Delivery battery pack for $90, which unlike almost every competitor, includes a USB-C wall charger in the box that can recharge the battery quickly, or be used as a charger for other gadgets.

Don’t need USB-C in your battery? A couple of the company’s standard PowerCores are also included in the sale, one pocket sized, and one that’s much larger (though we’ve seen that one a few bucks cheaper in the past).

For the rest of the deals, including a smart car charger, PowerLine charging cables, and a Qi pad, be sure to head over to Amazon, and remember that these prices are only available today, and only for Prime members.