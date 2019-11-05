It's all consuming.
Amazon's One-Day Anker Sale Is Here For All Your Charging, Audio, And Portable Projecting Needs

Shep McAllister
Anker Gold Box | Amazon
It’s not unusual for a handful of Anker products to be on sale during any given week, but today, nearly a dozen products ranging from charging cables to HD projectors are on sale for one day only as part of an Amazon Gold Box.

The most exciting deal of the bunch is probably the Nebula Capsule II portable projector for $406, the best price you’ve been able to get since it was nary a Kickstarter campaign. We had a hands-on with the projector here, and came away impressed.

The SoundCore Liberty Air true wireless headphones are also worth a shout for offering Bluetooth 5.0, eight hours of playtime, and a 100 hour charging case for $69. Nice.

And it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without some charging accessories, highlighted by the sleek PowerCore Slim 10000 battery pack, and a couple of fast Qi chargers. For the rest of the deals, including a couple of Bluetooth speakers, be sure to head over to Amazon before the end of the day.

