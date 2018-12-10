Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

It’s Electronics Day in Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals, so it’s only natural that an Anker Gold Box is one of the highlights.



The most obvious stocking stuffer idea here is a three-pack of durable Anker PowerLine Lightning cables for $20, in three different lengths. That’s the same price Apple charges for a single (worse) cable.

This tiny $11 battery pack is another crowd pleaser. It can slip into just about any pocket, and has enough juice for nearly a full phone charge. The larger PowerCore 10000 is also available for just $19.

For anyone with a modern iPhone, this Qi charging pad supports Apple’s maximum 7.5W charging speed, and unlike a lot of similar pads, it includes the requisite Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter that it needs to operate.

Own a Switch or a modern, USB-C powered laptop? This car charger includes a 30W USB-C PD port, so you can stay powered up on long road trips. It also has a regular USB port for your phone.

And finally, it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without some charging hubs. Choose from one with Quick Charge 3.0 support, one with 10 (!!) ports, and even a surge protector, with a few USB ports included, naturally.

Just remember unlike most Anker deals, all of these prices are only available today.