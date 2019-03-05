Graphic: Shep McAllister

No matter what you’re looking to charge, there’s a gadget on sale for you in today’s Anker Gold Box deal on Amazon.



Wireless chargers? There are two fast ones on sale, and they both support 7.5W iPhone charging. Just note that the cheaper one doesn’t include the required Quick Charge wall adapter.

USB-C Power Delivery? This wall charger has an 18W port, and a 12W regular USB port for good measure.

Car chargers? There are four of them on sale, including one that adds Alexa to your car, a couple that that double as Bluetooth FM transmitters, and even one that can remember where you parked and change color to match your car’s interior lighting.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Anker sale without a big-ass multi-port charging hub, or a couple of USB battery packs. We’re particular fans of the new PowerCore 10000 Lite.

And finally, none of these chargers will be of much use without cables to plug into them, so grab some discounted Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C cables from the deal.

Just remember that all of these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.