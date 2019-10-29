Amazon's Once Again Pinching Off the Price of the Squatty Potty

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Squatty Potty 9 Inch | $17 | Amazon

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $17 today, from its usual $25. That deal is on the higher 9" model, but you can get a 7" version for $20 as well after clipping the $5 coupon.

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past year or so, and discounts of this size are pretty rare, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot.