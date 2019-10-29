It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Amazon's Once Again Pinching Off the Price of the Squatty Potty

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
8.0K
5
1
Squatty Potty 9 Inch | $17 | Amazon
Squatty Potty Curve 7 Inch | $20 | Amazon | Clip the $5 coupon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Squatty Potty 9 Inch | $17 | Amazon

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $17 today, from its usual $25. That deal is on the higher 9" model, but you can get a 7" version for $20 as well after clipping the $5 coupon.

Advertisement

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past year or so, and discounts of this size are pretty rare, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

De-Pill Your Fall Sweaters With This Discounted Sweater Stone
Experiment With New Juice Blends With This Discounted Omega Extractor, Down to Its Lowest Price Ever
Add 7 Wonders To Your Board Game Shelf For $30

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts