If you’ve ever laid on a Wirecutter-recommended Leesa mattress in a Pottery Barn or West Elm store, and somehow managed not to buy one immediately, you’re in luck, because Amazon’s offering bigger savings on them today than you’d ever get from Leesa.com (or Pottery Barn, for that matter).



Prices start at just $300 for a twin, and queens are listed at $668, which is nearly $200 less than the current price on Leesa.com, and that’s with a sale running. And yes, even buying from Amazon, you’ll still get a 100 night trial, so you can rest easy.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these prices are only available today, or until sold out.