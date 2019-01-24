Graphic: Amazon

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Book lovers, Amazon will give you $5 in eBook credit after you spend $20 on Kindle eBooks between January 22 and January 28. You can get this bonus through one or multiple transactions.

You’ll receive your credit within four days after you complete it, but just a heads up, it expires 30 days after it is applied to your account.

Of course, there’s some limitations. This offer isn’t available for pre-orders, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), or digital subscriptions, like Kindle Unlimited.