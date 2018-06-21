While supplies last (which usually isn’t long), Amazon will sell you a sample box full of dog foods and treats for $12, and then give you a $12 credit back on a future pet food purchase. Assuming you use the credit, that’s like getting all of the samples for free.
Amazon's Newest Dog Food & Treat Sample Box Costs $12, and Includes a $12 Credit
