It was pretty rude of Amazon to wait until the last day of Prime Day to offer a deal on melatonin supplements—this sleep-deprived deals blogger could definitely have used some the other night—but here we are.



Beyond just melatonin though, Amazon’s massive Prime Day supplement sale includes vitamins, protein powder, Keto Coffee, and even stuff like dog treats and hot chocolate Keurig pods for some reason. It’s a very random sale, but that just means that you’re all the more likely to find something useful inside.

And yes, I ordered that melatonin. $8 is an an incredibly good deal for 195 5 mg capsules.