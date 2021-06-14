It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Amazon's Luna Controller is 30% Off for Prime Members

Reduce lag for cloud gaming with this Wi-Fi enabled controller from Amazon.

Amazon’s new video game streaming service Luna is still in early access, but the controller is already now seeing a $21 discount exclusive to Prime members. Unlike most standard controllers, the Amazon Luna Controller is being presented as the best option for cloud gaming as this one connects directly to the server over Wi-Fireducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds. It can also be paired over Bluetooth or USB when playing games not through Luna. If you’re currently part of the Luna early access program or maybe are just worried we’ll see the price go back up before the service opens to the public, this might be the best time to pick this up.

