Amazon's Kindles Are Back Down to Their Black Friday Prices

Tercius
Kindle with Built-In Front Light | $60 | Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite | $85 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Kindle with Built-In Front Light | $60 | Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite | $85 | Amazon

Right now, Amazon is discounting a Kindle with Built-In Front Light and a Kindle Paperwhite down to their Black Friday prices. Kindles are, indisputably, the best e-readers on the market. Unlike a tablet, like an iPad, they’ll last for weeks on a single charge.

Better still, Prime members get unlimited access to over a thousand titles. If you play your cards right, the $60 could be a small price to pay for your own digital library. But I should say that the Paperwhite is definitely the way to go.

It should go without saying, but these are the lowest prices offered by Amazon on these particular products. So get yours before the book closes on this promotion.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

