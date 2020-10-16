Vote 2020 graphic
Amazon's Here With a Holiday Sale to Keep Your Cart Full

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Photo: Ina Fassbender (Getty Images)
Missed your shot at a good Prime Day deal? No worries, Amazon’s still more than happy to take your money. Like everything else in the world, holiday deals are a bit different this year, and Amazon’s getting a jump start. Its Holiday Dash deals have already started, so you can get ahead of your gift list, though be cautious of snagging something quickly in favor of waiting for a better deal.

You’ll have to scope them out as the deals start rolling in, and some of them can be misleading, saying listing a range of prices from the cheapest version to the most expensive, and not all of them have the same discount rate.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

