Amazon announced a whole bunch of new stuff today, from refreshed Echo devices, to a smart microwave, to an analog wall clock that doubles as a visual display for your Echo kitchen timers. Preorders for most of the products should be available today, and we’ll add links below as we see them.



This is the one that has people talking. At $60, it’s well priced for a microwave, though it’s not particularly big or powerful. But pair it with an Echo speaker, and you can use your voice to add time or automatically start cooking presets.

Cord cutters finally have their TiVo. The Fire TV Recast connects to an HDTV antenna anywhere in your home (even a closet, if your reception is strong enough), and rebroadcasts live TV over Wi-Fi to a Fire TV connected to your TV, an Echo Show, or your smartphone, no matter where you are in the world.

Plus, it functions as a DVR (there’s a dual-tuner option with 75 hours of video storage, and a four-tuner model with 150 hours of space), and you can use Alexa to tell it what to record. The biggest innovation though? No monthly fees.

It’s a smart plug, and it’s priced about the same as other smart plugs, with no discernibly new features.

It’s a wireless subwoofer that adds some extra oomph to the audio that plays from your other Echo speakers. Available by itself for $130 here, or as part of a discounted bundle with a pair of Echoes or Echo Pluses.

The new Echo Dot has better sound quality than its predecessor, plus a much nicer looking fabric shell. You can get it by itself for $50, or bundle with a new Alexa Smart Plug for $10 off.

A $25 dongle that adds Alexa to your car’s speakers. Works over Bluetooth or AUX.

Hey! The Echo Show doesn’t look like ass anymore. This one has a 10" touchscreen, up from the last model’s 7".

This is basically a more modern-looking version of the old Echo Plus, which itself looked exactly like the original Echo. It still acts as a smart home hub, and still comes with a bonus Philips Hue light.

This is one I’m definitely ordering. It’s a $30 analog wall clock with LED indicators on the outer ring that visualize how much time is left on any kitchen timers you set with your other Alexa devices. It also adjusts for daylight savings time automatically. You can’t order it yet, but you can sign up to be notified.