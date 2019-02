Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Like anime? Don’t like anime? Who cares, these seasons are completely free (Attack on Titan S1 | My Hero Academia Uncut S1 | Black Clover S1). Season 1 of three different shows are free on Amazon right now. Not free to rent, or free to stream. As in, you’re buying the seasons for zero dollars and zero cents, and you can watch them whenever you want, forever.